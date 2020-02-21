Home

ANN ELIZABETH TUGNUTT

TUGNUTT, ANN ELIZABETH It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ann on February 10, 2020, at the age of 60. Predeceased by her parents, Albert and Elva Tugnutt. Cherished sister and best friend of Barbara and brother-in-law Bruce Clark, and adored aunt to nephew Robert. Ann is also fondly remembered by all her cousins from the Tugnutt and Fotheringham families and all of her friends. Ann worked at the Toronto Star for 32 years as part of the IT team and was enjoying a much-deserved retirement. The family would like to thank the dialysis staff at Lakeridge Health Oshawa for their care and kindness to Ann. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be arranged at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 21, 2020
