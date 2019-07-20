Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANN ELIZABETH WILLIAMS. View Sign Obituary

WILLIAMS, ANN ELIZABETH (nee GREEN) On the afternoon of July 14, 2019, Ann Elizabeth Williams (Green) of Scarborough, went to be with her Lord, at the age of 87. She is now reunited with her beloved husband Arthur. Always to be remembered for her love of life, family, friends and by her children; Leslie (Dave), Paul (Marilyn) and Brian (Kimberly); and her seven adoring grandchildren: Amanda, Tiffany, Nicole, Erin, Jacob, Jessica and Keri. Ann was born to Duncan and Sarah Green in the village of Swansea. Sister to Duncan, Jim, Douglas, Ruth and Mary. She received her degree in nursing from St. Joseph's Hospital in 1954 and was a proud member of the staff at Surrey Medical Clinic. Ann was a longstanding volunteer for the Red Cross of Canada. A devote Christian who worshiped at St. Andrew's and Wexford Presbyterian Churches. She most enjoyed engaging friends and neighbors in conversation from her household porch, being with family, summering at the cottage, wintering on the ski slopes, jigsaw puzzles and playing bridge. Please join Ann's family and friends in a celebration of her life at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 115 St. Andrews Rd., Scarborough, on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with reception to follow.

