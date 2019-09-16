Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANN (ELIZABETH) FERGUSON. View Sign Obituary

FERGUSON, (ELIZABETH) ANN September 29, 1949 - September 8, 2019 At home, surrounded by love. I love and am loved by: husband Fred Dyck, children Elise, Anton (Tara), Marian (Cameron), and by my brother John (Karen), sister Leslie (Geoff Turner), sister Helen, aunt Shirley Douglas, and by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Over 45 years of nursing, I worked at the Clarke Institute of Psychiatry, Queen Street Mental Health Centre, The Pines, and South Muskoka Memorial Hospital. A highlight was the Ontario Breast Cancer Screening Program – thank you to the clients and volunteers who taught me so much! Thank you to: the Brady family, whose gift brightened a very dark time, and Dr. Leskauskas and Stacy for their kindness. Special thanks to Dr. Gupta and Dr. Rask, the chemotherapy team at Soldiers Memorial Hospital, Dr. Dechert, Tara Green, RN, and the palliative care team, as well as the Bracebridge operating room staff who loved and supported me. I had rarely used the health care system, but when I needed it, everyone did their job well. Extra thanks to those who assisted in my choice of final passing. And I got to watch the hummingbirds all summer! As per Ann's wishes, cremation has already taken place. Visitation to be held Sunday, September 22, 2019 in the Cedar Meeting Room at Quality Inn (formerly Riverside Inn - 300 Ecclestone Drive, Bracebridge) from 1:00-3:30 p.m. Celebration of Life to follow on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Please call 705-764-1291 for further details.

