FRIESEN, ANN (nee PFUNDSTEIN) April 26, 2019 We are saddened to announce the death of Margaret Annavon (Ann) Friesen (nee Pfundstein), 87, at Christie Gardens Apartments. Ann was the mother of Helena, Alaster Paul (who died in 1992), Lorelei and Kim, and grandmother of Lucy, Kieran, William and Elizabeth. Born and raised in northern Illinois, she studied history at university before completing teacher's college. She met Alaster Friesen at the University of Wisconsin at Madison, and married him at her family's home in Illinois before they moved to Winnipeg and then Toronto. Ann was proud of her adopted country, and she became a Canadian citizen in 1979. She never considered returning to the United States after her husband died in 1980. She shared her love of learning, literature, history and politics with her children and grandchildren, as well as her students over decades of teaching. Retirement allowed her to spend more time with her grandchildren and read novels, non-fiction, of all kinds, and newspapers.

