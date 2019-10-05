HOOK, ANN Passed away peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre, on Friday, September 27, 2019, at the age of 89. Loving mother to Carol Conroy (John Lane), Debbie (Gary) Tench, Dan (Sue) and the late David Brian. Cherished grandmother to Chloe, Jenny, Erin, Jarrod, Ryan and great-grandmother to Madison, Cody, Ryder and Dylan. Dear sister to Mary Villeneuve, Joe Ingoldsby and Clare Rynders. A private service will be held at Marshall Funeral Home. If desired donations to the would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 5, 2019