HARRINGTON, ANN KATHERINE (nee WILSON) 1934 - 2019 After a struggle with illness, Ann passed away on May 20, 2019. She was predeceased by her loving husband Ken Harrington (1990). Born in Mimico, Ann was the first born daughter of Hilda and Telfer Wilson. Ann leaves behind her children, Michael Fountain (Cathy), Scott Fountain, Joann Fountain, and Jennifer Fountain as well as 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She will be missed by her sisters Barbara Muchaluk (Dan), Janette Montgomery (Lawson, 2015), Billee Sale (Bill) and Nancy Mykitschak (Jerry). Predeceased by her infant brother Gerald and her sister Patricia (2018). Ann will be remembered as a former Manager of the Brampton Board of Trade. A longtime member of St Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Brampton, Ann will be remembered for her sense of humour and her love of family. Service to be held at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 44 Church St., Brampton, ON, on Thursday, May 30th. Visitation: 1:00 p.m., Service 2:00 p.m., Reception following the service in the church. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Children's Help Phone would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 25, 2019