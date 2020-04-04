|
|
WALKER, ANN KELMAN Ann Kelman Walker of Mississauga, Ontario. Lovingly known as Annie, passed away peacefully at Erin Mills Lodge on March 26, 2020 in her 82nd year, with her daughters Kim and Laurie at her side. Born December 23, 1937 in Aberdeen, Scotland, Ann was predeceased by her brothers, Bill (Dorothy), George (Chrissie), and Johnny (June). She will be forever missed by her daughters Kim and Laurie (Brad) and granddaughters Ashley, Brittany (Oleksiy), Paige and Nicole. Cherished by her nephews Billy (Aileen), Derek (Kay), Gary and Stewart and great-nieces and nephews. She will be sadly missed by her many friends and extended family in Scotland, Ireland and Canada. Ann immigrated to Canada in December 1959 and worked as a property manager for most of her career. Ann always enjoyed a good party where she would sing and dance to Frank Sinatra, she also looked forward to meeting her friends at the Pub on Saturdays. Annie loved having tea and great conversations with her friends and family. She also enjoyed quiet time reading romance novels on warm summer days. We would like to thank the incredible staff at Erin Mills Lodge for their care and compassion. A Celebration of Ann's Life will take place at Turner & Porter Chapel in Mississauga at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to the Arthritis Society.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 4, 2020