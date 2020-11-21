ANN KONDRAT



It is with much sorrow that we share the peaceful passing of Ann Kondrat of Toronto at Trillium Hospital in Mississauga on November, 17, 2020 in her 96th year. Ann was born in Ozeryane, Ukraine on September 10, 1925 and immigrated to Canada in 1949. She lived most of her life in Thunder Bay until she moved with her husband, Vasyl to the Toronto area in 1986 to be closer to her children. Ann was a beloved wife of 61 years to her devoted husband Vasyl Kondrat who preceded her in death in 2011. She will be remembered as a cherished Mother by her two daughters, Marusia and Sonia Kondrat (Paul Montgomerie), and as a treasured Grandmother by Taras Kondrat, and Alexander and Nicholas Montgomerie. It was important to her to pass along her Ukrainian culture and heritage to her children and grandchildren. Her love, grace and generous spirit will be missed by all of her family and friends. Ann was employed by McKellar Hospital as a nurse and also fulfilled her role as the president at both the Ukrainian Women's League and the Woman's League at the Ukrainian Catholic Church of Transfiguration in Thunder Bay for many years. Ann was an avid cook and gardener, whose laughter and love of family filled each room that she entered. Her faith, wisdom, and endless support will be sorely missed. Her life was a living example of her favorite Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 - "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ." Due to COVID, a private family service will be held. Online condolences can be made at www.turnerporter.ca. In lieu of flowers, online donations in the name of Ann Kondrat would be appreciated to: Help Us Help the Children, at https://helpushelp.charity/donate-canada Vichnaya Pamiat - Always Remembered.