HERMANN, ANN L. M. June 6, 1930 – September 29, 2019 Passed away peacefully, after a long battle with cancer, with her husband and daughter at her side, on September 29, 2019. She is survived by husband, Joseph, her daughter Susan (Jeff), her grandchildren Dylan, Rebecca, Dillon and Jordan, her nieces and nephews Amanda, Jennifer, Stephen, Jacky, Lesley and Joanne and her great-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Lina Rice, siblings John (Sheila) and Jean (John) and her daughter Mary Elizabeth. She was a dedicated registered nurse, working as an OR nurse, a midwife, pre and post-natal instructor, public health nurse and addictions counselor. She enjoyed a number of passions including theatre, ballet, music, reading, bridge and cribbage. Her kind smile, her love and warm heart will be in our hearts forever. We wish to express our deepest gratitude to Dr. Ellen Warner and her team and the doctors and nurses in the oncology department. Visitation will be held at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street, North York, on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, 432 Sheppard Ave. E., North York, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the or St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church.

