ANN (CAROLYN) LAMB
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ANN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LAMB, (CAROLYN) ANN We are saddened to announce the sudden passing of Ann Lamb (née Vine) at home on Friday, April 17, 2020, at the age of 84 years. Beloved wife of the late John Lamb, dear mother of David (Lori) of Chappaqua, New York and Linda (John) of Kitchener, Ontario. She was also the loved grandmother of Jonathan, Charlie, Logan, Joseph and Jax and the loved step-grandmother of Ceightlynn and Brianna. Ann loved her work with the UCW at Grace Church in Napanee. She spent a lot of her time with the hospital auxiliary taking pictures of events and people, and she enjoyed volunteering at the Allan Macpherson House whenever needed. Despite the challenges presented by Celiac Disease and an allergy to soy, she nevertheless loved food and could be counted on to enjoy a bowl of ice cream for dessert after every dinner. Ann graduated from McGill University with a Dietitian Degree and very much enjoyed her reunions with her classmates. She loved to travel the world, bringing back many interesting and exciting souvenirs, and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. The cottage in Napanee was one of Ann's favourite places to be and she always loved to spend relaxing summers there either with family or on her own. She will be sadly missed by her one remaining sister-in-law Joan, her nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and many friends in Napanee and elsewhere. She will especially be missed terribly by Brisket the dog, whom she loved to take for walks and play with in the backyard. Ann was predeceased by her brother, William, brothers-in-law Robert, Edward and Benjamin and sisters-in-law Evelyn and Norma. Though sudden you were taken, We know you are at peace. We're glad that we were with you When death brought you surcease. We'll miss your happy laughter, We'll miss your smiling face. Rest well with Dad in Heaven And live in God's own grace. Cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations would be appreciated to the Canadian Celiac Association. A graveside service in Napanee, Ontario will be held at a future date. Online condolences at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre
1001 Ottawa Street South
Kitchener, ON N2E2X5
5197438900
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved