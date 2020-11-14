McCORMICK, ANN LOUISE (nee MACOOMB) It is with great sadness, that we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of a wonderful mother, nana, sister and aunt, on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Ann was a kind, determined and independent woman, young at heart and in spirit, who was devoted to her family, loved travelling the world, an avid bridge player and was a caring friend to many. Ann joins her beloved husband Bill (William McCormick) who passed away almost eight years ago. Loving mother of Kathy (Barry Stein), Susan (Tom Warchuk) and Janice McCormick. Amazing nana to Daniel Stein (Michela Solinas-Stein), Sarah Stein (Sam Michaels), David Warchuk (Emily Balfour), Laura Warchuk and Adam Southern. Survived by and sadly missed by brothers John (Leona) Macoomb and Rick (Olive) Macoomb and many nephews and nieces across Canada. A graveside service was held on Saturday, November 14, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Southlake Regional Health Care Centre Foundation, or charity of your choice would be appreciated.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store