NEWBY, ANN LOUISE (nee NORRIS) Peacefully surrounded by her children on Friday, September 6, 2019 at the Georgetown Hospital. Ann, in her 79th year, beloved wife of the late Douglas Newby (2002). Loving and devoted mother of Paul Newby and Susan Hodgins (Mark). Cherished grandma (Mère) of Sean (Sonia) and Paige. Ann was predeceased by her son Stephen and parents Annie Viola and George Norris. She will be dearly missed by her cherished cousins and countless friends. Ann will be remembered for her devotion to her immediate and extended family, her sense of humor, and kindness. She was the happiest when she was with her family. Rest now Mom, you will forever be in our hearts. Private family Interment Oakville Trafalgar Lawn Cemetery has taken place. A Celebration of Ann's Life will be held at Halton Hills Cultural Centre, 9 Church Street, Georgetown, on Saturday, October 5th from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cancer Assistance Services of Halton Hills (CASHH) or to the Upper Credit Humane Society.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 21, 2019