1/1
ANN M. McGUEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ANN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McGUEY, ANN M. (nee CHAPMAN) Retired from the City of Oshawa Passed away on August 20, 2020, at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg, with her daughters by her side, at the age of 85 years. Beloved wife of the late John D. McGuey. Loving mother of Barbara McGuey (Bob Rhodes), John D. McGuey and Sharon McGuey (Bob Haley). Adored Granny of Ashley (Steve), Adam (Courtney), Amanda (Jesse), John Jr. and Crystal (Hayden). Loved great-granny of Reece, Violet and Harper Ann. Ann was predeceased by her brother Graham Chapman and survived by his wife Marion. She will be lovingly remembered by her many cousins, nieces, nephews and countless friends. A Private family service will be held at NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division Street North, Bowmanville, on Saturday, August 29th at 1 p.m. All are welcome to join the service virtually, please follow the link and instructions on our website. Interment Newtonville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made to The Lung Association. Online condolences may be made at: www.northcuttelliott.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Northcutt Elliott Funeral Home
53 Division St.
Bowmanville, ON L1C 2Z8
(905) 623-5668
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Northcutt Elliott Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved