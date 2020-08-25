McGUEY, ANN M. (nee CHAPMAN) Retired from the City of Oshawa Passed away on August 20, 2020, at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg, with her daughters by her side, at the age of 85 years. Beloved wife of the late John D. McGuey. Loving mother of Barbara McGuey (Bob Rhodes), John D. McGuey and Sharon McGuey (Bob Haley). Adored Granny of Ashley (Steve), Adam (Courtney), Amanda (Jesse), John Jr. and Crystal (Hayden). Loved great-granny of Reece, Violet and Harper Ann. Ann was predeceased by her brother Graham Chapman and survived by his wife Marion. She will be lovingly remembered by her many cousins, nieces, nephews and countless friends. A Private family service will be held at NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division Street North, Bowmanville, on Saturday, August 29th at 1 p.m. All are welcome to join the service virtually, please follow the link and instructions on our website. Interment Newtonville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made to The Lung Association. Online condolences may be made at: www.northcuttelliott.com