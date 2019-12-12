Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANN MARIE McGUIRE. View Sign Service Information Rod Abrams Funeral Home Ltd. 1666 Tottenham Road Tottenham , ON L0G 1W0 (905)-936-3477 Obituary

McGUIRE, ANN MARIE October 7, 1950 – December 10, 2019 "But O for the touch of a vanished hand, / And the sound of a voice that is still!" Early, on a December morning in the comfort of her Toronto home, Ann passed away in peace. After growing up on family farms in Schomberg, Barrie and Washago, she went on to study at the University of Toronto, Carleton University, and Queen's University. Ann became a high school English teacher, a job she loved; she taught in Peterborough at PCVS, and in Toronto at Madonna Catholic Secondary School and Loretto Abbey (where she became English Department Head). She loved travelling, and for a time lived and worked in London, England, where she met her dear husband and love of her life, Gerard. Ann was diagnosed with COPD and emphysema in the late 1990's, and she received a double lung transplant in 2007. Since then, Ann has been an exemplary member of the Toronto Lung Transplant Club, an inspiring advocate for organ transplant recipients, and a tireless promoter of organ donation awareness. Predeceased by her parents Bert and Vera and siblings, John and Mary Rose, Ann is survived by her loving husband Gerard and her two children, Rebecca (Colin) and Joel. She will be dearly missed by her brothers, Hugh, Peter, Gerry, Tom, Bill, Robert and Dan; her beloved in-laws; her large extended family; and her many friends. A wake will be held on Friday, December 13th, between 5:00-9:00 p.m., at Rod Abrams Funeral Home in Tottenham, and a mass will take place on Saturday, December 14th, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's, in Schomberg. If desired, donations in her honour may be made to the Toronto Lung Transplant Club ( www.torontolungtransplantclub.org/help-out-donate/ ). Condolences may be forwarded to rodabramsfuneralhome.com Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

