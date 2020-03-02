|
|
RADIX, Ann Marie (nee DANIEL) Ann Marie passed away on February 27, 2020 at home from cancer related illness just one month short of her 78th birthday. She will be missed by her husband of 57 years Cuthbert Radix, daughters, Carol Radix Hunter, and Clare Radix, her granddaughter Thandiwe Cato, and all her friends and family. Visitation will be held at the Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Ave. E., Scarborough (east of Kennedy Rd.) on Wednesday from 5-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Ogden Chapel on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. Cremation. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 2, 2020