KACZOR, Ann Marie Viola (nee CARRIERE) Peacefully in her sleep April 23, 2019, at the age of 88. Predeceased by her husband Leon (Leo) Kaczor and stepdaughter Geraldine (Gerry) Cole. Survived by loving son Robert (Wendy), stepsons Leo, Ricky and Gary (Leah), son-in-law Calvin Cole, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., at Windermere, east of Jane subway, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Monday, April 29th. Funeral service will be held in the Chapel on Tuesday, April 30th at 11 a.m. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 27, 2019