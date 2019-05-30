Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANN MARILYN LEE. View Sign Service Information Morley Bedford Funeral Services 159 Eglinton Avenue West Toronto , ON M4R 1A8 (416)-489-8733 Obituary

LEE, ANN MARILYN (nee McCARTNEY) At age 91, after a lengthy illness, Ann Lee passed away peacefully on May 27, 2019, at Sunnybrook Hospital. Loved and honoured by her son Garry, his wife Jill and her wonderful grandchildren McCartney and Samantha, as well as by her son John and his wife Melissa, she now rejoins her husband Tony (Anthony P. Lee, passed a few years ago but always in her heart). She was honest and open, kind and loving (worshipping those grandkids that called her Nana…), a huge heart, a strong spirit, a great mother, partner and friend. A savvy bridge player and fan of all sports, especially her beloved Leafs and Marlies, but with a passion that included the Blue Jays, PGA and LPGA golf and even (amazingly to her family) NASCAR. She was a class act all the way, as her husband always used to say… Ann Lee will be missed and loved forever. Per her wishes, services will be private with immediate family only. Donations to the Canadian Lung Association or



LEE, ANN MARILYN (nee McCARTNEY) At age 91, after a lengthy illness, Ann Lee passed away peacefully on May 27, 2019, at Sunnybrook Hospital. Loved and honoured by her son Garry, his wife Jill and her wonderful grandchildren McCartney and Samantha, as well as by her son John and his wife Melissa, she now rejoins her husband Tony (Anthony P. Lee, passed a few years ago but always in her heart). She was honest and open, kind and loving (worshipping those grandkids that called her Nana…), a huge heart, a strong spirit, a great mother, partner and friend. A savvy bridge player and fan of all sports, especially her beloved Leafs and Marlies, but with a passion that included the Blue Jays, PGA and LPGA golf and even (amazingly to her family) NASCAR. She was a class act all the way, as her husband always used to say… Ann Lee will be missed and loved forever. Per her wishes, services will be private with immediate family only. Donations to the Canadian Lung Association or Salvation Army are most welcome. Published in the Toronto Star on May 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Salvation Army Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close