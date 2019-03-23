Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANN MARTIN WATSON. View Sign

WATSON, ANN MARTIN November 9, 1931 - March 9, 2019 There are no words to express the love Ann had for her family and the love her family had for her. Ann passed away at 87 years old in Kelowna, BC, knowing she was loved and will always be loved. Predeceased by her son Michael Jr. and her husband Michael Sr., she leaves behind her daughters Kelly and Sarah, sons-in-law Darryl and Edward, and her six grandchildren Shea, Luke, Rachel, Hannah, Grace, and Callum. Ann spent most of her life in Toronto where she raised her family and practiced nursing. It was only a few years ago that she moved to Kelowna to be closer to family. She loved to be with her family and cats, travel, laugh, and eat fine food. We will miss her generosity of spirit. Our grief is tremendous as it embodies all the love we still want to give her. She had faith in the belief she would see her loved ones again and so we wish for that too. Until we see you again Mom… A funeral service will be held at St. Gabriel's Church in Toronto in the spring and a Mass said in her name at St. Charles Garnier Church in Kelowna.

Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 23, 2019

