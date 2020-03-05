Home

Ann MAZUR

Ann MAZUR Obituary
MAZUR, Ann Peacefully, on Monday, March 2, 2020, with her family by her side, Anne passed away in her 92nd year. She leaves behind her children, Nancy (Michael) Prychitko and John William. Also brother, Rt. Rev. John Tataryn and sister, Sr. Rachel Tataryn, along with nieces and nephews. Ann was predeceased by her loving husband of 60 years, John, as well as her parents, Harry and Mary Tataryn and brothers, Michael and William Tataryn and sister Katherine Prytulak. Ann was born in Sydney, Nova Scotia, on January 12, 1928. She worked at Sydney Hospital for 8 years as a switchboard operator, then moved to Toronto, where she began a long career in telephone sales at Sears. Around the time when she first moved to Toronto, she met and married her soulmate, her late husband, John in 1954. Mom was a hard-working, talented woman who was self-taught in cooking, baking, sewing etc. There wasn't anything that she couldn't do, and she took great pride in doing every job to perfection. She was always thankful for everything that life offered her. Her kindness, humour and gentle soul will be missed. We want to thank Mom's amazing support team at Chartwell Grenadier and all the support staff at Runnymede Healthcare Centre. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., at Windermere, east of the Jane Subway, on Friday, March 6, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will follow at 1:00 p.m., at the All Saints of Ukraine Chapel, 1280 Dundas Street West, Oakville, with interment at St. Volodymyr Cemetery to follow. For those who wish donations may be made to the Ukrainian Canadian Care Centre, Heart & Stroke Foundation and the Alzheimer Society of Canada. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 5, 2020
