Passed away peacefully on September 4, 2019, at 82 years of age. Predeceased by her beloved husband George (2016). Cherished mother of Darlene Jamin, Denise and Ken Green, Patricia Wilson, John Albert and Paul Albert. Adored "Grand Lady" of Nicola (Marc-André), Meagan, Brennah, Micaleigh, Molly, Gryffin and Kiera. Will be missed by her stepson Bill Milley and her extended family and friends. Ann was a proud member of the Red Hat Society. If you so desire, donations to the Ontario Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Visitation Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:30 p.m. at Families First, 3260 Dougall Ave., South Windsor, 519-969-5841. Cremation to follow. Share memories, photos or make a donation at www.FamiliesFirst.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 6, 2019