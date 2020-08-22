MOFFATT, ANN (nee McNEIL) A loving mother and wife with a zest for good company and good times, died peacefully at her home in Stouffville, ON, on Friday, August 14, 2020. She was 71. Ann had a passion for walking, travelling, and entertaining. She looked forward to her daily trek through the woods, accompanied by one or both of her girls, and Moody. In 2018, she took her family to Paris for the trip of a lifetime; leaving them with memories of escargot, prosecco, and adventures down the Seine in her favourite city. She liked to laugh, and it was hard not to smile or join in. It was the sound of someone enjoying life. Nothing meant more to Ann than her family, and she was surrounded by their love in her final days and hours. She was adored by her husband, Wes; daughters Laura and Holly; and grandchildren Paige, Thomas and Harry. Many friends and relatives will mourn Ann's absence from their lives. Ann was born in Greenock, Scotland, on June 18, 1949, the daughter of Catherine and Daniel McNeil. The McNeil family, which included Ann's brothers Ian and Malcolm, came to Canada in the 1950s. Ann's generous hospitality over the years was true to her Scottish roots. Ann and Wes were married on October 28, 1967. They met when they were both attending York Memorial Collegiate Institute in Toronto. From those high school days on, it was always Ann and Wes, an inseparable couple. In her working years, Ann was employed in project management with Moore Business Forms and Symcor. She took great pride and pleasure in her career - working with wonderful colleagues who became lifelong friends. To those who knew Ann: Please smile when you think of her, and remember her outgoing and outspoken way of embracing life. She was always true to herself. Even in hospital, she was ready to speak her mind and have a laugh with some of those who phoned to wish her well. The cancer could not take that away. Ann's family wishes to extend sincere thanks to doctors Alkhalaf, Trinkaus, and Rowe; the homecare team; and the Oncology wing of Markham Stouffville Hospital. We are grateful for the incredible care Ann received. There are no immediate plans for a memorial service. We are waiting until we can all gather together.



