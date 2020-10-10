PAGE, ANN It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ann Page. Ann passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 86. Ann was born in England and moved to Montreal in 1964. She was active in the arts community throughout her life, both in Montreal and later in Toronto. So many will remember her endless energy for the creative arts. As an actress, poet, writer, director, teacher, she was often found working at her large wooden table surrounded by her books. Many will also remember her warmth, and enthusiasm for all. She will be dearly missed by her four daughters Susan (Douglas), Ruth (Daniel), Liz and Cathy (Roman), her grandchildren Chris, Jennifer, Tim, Justin, Alexandra, Max, and Alex, and her 2 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her beloved brother Richard (Carol), her sister-in-law Elaine, extended family in England, and many friends. Although she will be sadly missed she now joins her late husband and love of her life, Aron Tager. Godspeed. The family extends heartfelt thanks to her dedicated caregivers at Rekai Centre Sherbourne for making her last years as happy as possible. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be a private family memorial service, however a live stream of the service will be available for friends and family Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 2-3 p.m.