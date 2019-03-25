ANN WHITE

WHITE, ANN Ann White, wife of Stan, mother of Heather, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in Brantford. She was an employee of CIBC. for 40 years, and latterly a resident of Brierwood Gardens Retirement Home. Private funeral. A "celebration of life" gathering will be held at a later date. Donations to Brantford General Hospital and/or Brant County SPCA.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 25, 2019
