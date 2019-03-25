WHITE, ANN Ann White, wife of Stan, mother of Heather, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in Brantford. She was an employee of CIBC. for 40 years, and latterly a resident of Brierwood Gardens Retirement Home. Private funeral. A "celebration of life" gathering will be held at a later date. Donations to Brantford General Hospital and/or Brant County SPCA.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 25, 2019