Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at the age of 85. Loving wife of Russell for 66 years, who she met at the age of 15. The most amazing mother of Kim (Maarten) and Deb (John). Dear sister of Dr. Andrew Tynio (the late Sylvia) and the late Lecia Cree. Grandmother of Calla and Kieran. Caring aunt of Adam, Adrian, Alexandra and the late Aaron and Andrea. Ann was known for her wonderful sense of humour, abundance of energy and positive attitude which she shared with everyone. For those who wish to honour Ann, we ask you for a donation of your time. Family and friends are a precious gift. Take the time to tell someone you love them, hug them, visit them or just pick up the phone and call them. A celebration of Ann's life will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 3, 2019