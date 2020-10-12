1/1
ATKINSON, ANNA (nee PUGLIESE) 1927 - 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Anna Atkinson, in her 94th year, on October 8, 2020. Anna was a loving mother to son Keith and daughter-in-law Carmella. Anna will also be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Kayla (Josh) and Matthew and great-grandson Liam. Anna was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Sidney who was the love of her life. Anna was also predeceased by her parents, Carmine and Ida Pugliese, and her siblings, Madga, Emma, Yolanda, and Luigi (Gino). Anna also leaves many nieces and nephews to fondly remember her in their hearts. A special thanks to all the nursing staff at Lakeview Manor for their wonderful care and compassion. A closed funeral service will be held at Pinehill Cemetery on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Donations in memory of Anna, can be made to the Alzheimer Society.

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 12, 2020.
