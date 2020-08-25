1/
Anna BARDEAU
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ANNA MARGARET BARDEAU (nee GAMBLE)


With sadness, the family announces her passing, on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Donald Frederick (Fred). Loving mother to Jim (Kim), and Doug (Catherine). Predeceased by parents Wilfred and Vera Gamble, brothers William, Arnold, and Ralph, and sisters Merle, and Gwynneth. Dear grandmother to Elizabeth and Andrew. Born in Amaranth Township in Southern Ontario, Anna spent most of her life in Toronto. Anna was a canvasser for Canadian Cancer Society for more than thirty years. She was an active member of St. Luke's United Church in Etobicoke, and a bowler at Plantation Bowlerama. A private family service will be held. If desired, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors
2357 Bloor Street West
Toronto, ON M6S 1P4
(416) 767-3153
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Turner & Porter Funeral Directors Yorke Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved