Anna BARDEAU

ANNA MARGARET BARDEAU (nee GAMBLE)



With sadness, the family announces her passing, on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Donald Frederick (Fred). Loving mother to Jim (Kim), and Doug (Catherine). Predeceased by parents Wilfred and Vera Gamble, brothers William, Arnold, and Ralph, and sisters Merle, and Gwynneth. Dear grandmother to Elizabeth and Andrew. Born in Amaranth Township in Southern Ontario, Anna spent most of her life in Toronto. Anna was a canvasser for Canadian Cancer Society for more than thirty years. She was an active member of St. Luke's United Church in Etobicoke, and a bowler at Plantation Bowlerama. A private family service will be held. If desired, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca