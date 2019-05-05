Guest Book View Sign Service Information Steeles Memorial Chapel 350 Steeles Avenue West Thornhill , ON L4J 1A1 (905)-881-6003 Funeral 11:00 AM Steeles Memorial Chapel 350 Steeles Avenue West Thornhill , ON L4J 1A1 Obituary

BENCHIMOL, ANNA April 29, 1948 – May 3, 2019 Died after a short illness, surrounded by her family at North York General Hospital. Happily married to Michel Benchimol for 48 glorious years, she was very proud of her son, Eric Benchimol (Danielle) and Amanda Wassermuhl (Kevin). She was most proud and doted over her six loving grandchildren Meghan, Noah, Eden, Ben, Ethan and Samara. She started her career as a teacher and education was always a priority. She was very proud of the academic accomplishments of her children. She then reinvented herself in her late 30's to become an award-winning real estate agent at Century 21 Heritage Group Ltd. She was humble, focused and sometimes demanding, especially of herself. Most importantly, she was well-loved by her family and her many friends. She will be greatly, greatly missed. Funeral on Sunday, May 5, 2019, 11:00 a.m., Steeles Memorial Chapel, 350 Steeles Ave. W., Thornhill. Burial Service: 10953 Dufferin St., Maple, Pardes Shalom Cemetery, BAYT Section. In lieu of flowers, donations should be given to North York General Hospital Foundation, directed to the Cancer Centre.

