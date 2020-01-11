|
|
BILINSKI, Anna Passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at St. Joseph's Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Joseph. Loving mother of Andrew, Christopher (Arlene Cynthia Barron-Bilinski) and grandmother of Stephanie and David. Funeral Service to take place at Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., at Windermere, east of the Jane Subway on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Park Lawn Cemetery. For those who wish, donations may be made to . Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 11, 2020