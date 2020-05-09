BUCZKOWSKI, ANNA 1923 - 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce Anna's passing. Predeceased by her loving husband Edward, and her son Stanislaw. She will be deeply missed by her children Helen (George), Irene (Edward), Walter (Janet); her grandchildren Melissa (Matthew), Adam (Lynne), Ashley (Brett), Erica, Monica, Lorne (Jackie), Lucas (Carrie), and Matthew (Whitney); and her adored 13 great-grandchildren. Her kindness, giving spirit and relentless inner strength were an inspiration to all who knew and loved her. A private family funeral will be held on May 9, 2020, and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Please visit her tribute wall at www.dixongarland.com
Published in Toronto Star on May 9, 2020.