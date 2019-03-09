BURKE, ANNA "LOUISE" (nee CONN) Passed away peacefully, surrounded with the love of her family, on March 4, 2019, in Port Hope. Beloved wife of the late Joseph (2012). Loving mother of Ron (Dorothy), Kevin (Frank) and Valerie. Proud grandmother "Ma" of Alanna (Chris) and Kristyn (Cam). Cherished sister of Olive (Pete) and the late Noraine and Wilma (Don). Survived by brother-in-law Pat (the late Audrey) and sister-in-law Velma. Predeceased by brothers-in-law Jimmy (Doris), Johnny (Anna), George (Elsie) and Alden and sister-in-law Mary (Johnny). She will be greatly missed by her extended family members and friends. Order of services will be as follows: McDougall & Brown Funeral Home "Scarborough Chapel", 2900 Kingston Rd. (west of McCowan), on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 2 – 4 and 7 - 9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 3216 Lawrence Ave. E., Toronto. Interment will follow immediately at Pine Ridge Memorial Gardens, 1757 Church St. N., Ajax. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada or Parkinson Canada. Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 9, 2019