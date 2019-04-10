BYCOK, Anna Passed away peacefully, on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at St. Joseph's Health Centre. She was born in Dymeno, Ukraine on March 3, 1924 to Melanka and Ilya Sczewchenko. She survived the tribulations Holodomor and of WWII. Then she immigrated to Canada in 1948, lived in Trois Riviers, Montreal and finally settled in Toronto. She was the beloved wife of the late Walter and loving mother and mother-in-law to Olga (David Wilson), Roman and the late Nellie and Louis Dimoski. She was a devoted baba to Andrew, Steve, Mark Dimoski and Kate Wilson. She will be forever missed - forever cherished. In lieu of flowers, contribute to a charity of your choice. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., at Windermere, east of the Jane subway, on Friday from 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held in the Chapel on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment at St. Volodymyr Cemetery following the service. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 10, 2019