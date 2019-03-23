Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna CALDER. View Sign

CALDER, Anna (nee FORGIONE) Passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019 surrounded by love after a courageous battle with cancer. Anna is the beloved daughter of Concetta Forgione and the late Vittorio Forgione (2014), loving wife of Tom Calder, and devoted and caring mother of Kristopher and Andrina. An amazing sister of Mary (Tony) and Carmen (Larry). Anna is the adoring Aunt Chat of Kailey, Andrea, Lori, Lisa and their beautiful children. She will be dearly remembered by Tom's sisters Jean, Diane, Allison, and Leslie and their families. Anna is loved and deeply missed by her children. The memory of her fearlessness, creativity, positive energy and her unconditional love will be held close to their hearts forever. She was a force with which to be reckoned. Anna Calder was an intrepid entrepreneur and the proud founder of NowPac. She was a role model and mentor to many, serving as an example for Canadian entrepreneurs and, in particular, women entrepreneurs. Her personal and professional relationships were genuine and authentic, and she gave everyone the respect they deserved. There was no better friend than Anna – she embraced her friends as though they were her family, treating everyone equally no matter what their circumstances. She pushed herself and her friends to embrace life to the fullest, taking advantage of each moment. Everyone was welcome in her world, provided they, like her, wanted to change the world for the better and were true to themselves and those around them. As per Anna's wishes, a private cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be announced in the coming weeks. The family would like to extend their gratitude to all the medical personnel that assisted Anna with her fight. In lieu of flowers, donations to support Gonzalo Sapisochin's research at Toronto General Hospital would be appreciated by the family. Please visit



