CHANAS, ANNA (nee HWOZDOWYCH) March 26, 1930 - July 26, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of Anna announce her passing on July 26, 2019, at St. Joseph's Hospital, at the age of 89. Beloved wife of Gregory, of 68 years. Loving mother of Olga (Ron), Nadia (Doug) and Luba (Ziggy). Adored grandmother of Christine, Caitlin, Daniel and William. Anna befriended and touched the lives of many and will be loved and missed forever by her family and friends in Canada and Ukraine. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., on Monday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Panachida will be held at 8 p.m. A Mass will be held at St. Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Church, 143 Franklin Ave., Toronto, on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 10 a.m. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on July 28, 2019