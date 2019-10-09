CUMISKEY, ANNA 1936 - 2019 After a short illness, surrounded by those who love her, Anna died peacefully at home, on Sunday, October 7, 2019. She is survived by her lifelong friend Jean McKay and their dog "Lucky". Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 10 located at 1083 Pape Avenue, Toronto, Ontario M4K 3W7, from 10:45 a.m. (service to commence at 11 a.m.). In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated. www.cancer.ca Online condolences may be left for her family at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 9, 2019