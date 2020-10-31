CZVETKO, Anna Anna Czvetko, our once active, creative Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, left her body behind and the confines of her nursing-home wheelchair on October 23, 2020, at the age of 98. At long last, She is Free! Born in Hungary, she had her children during the difficult days of WWII and the post-war era. In 1956, the failed Hungarian revolution necessitated her leaving her native land, and she bravely immigrated with her three children to make a new life in Canada. The Family is very grateful to the caring staff at Weston Terrace, especially Agnes, Michelle and Stephanie. A memorial mass will be scheduled at St. Elizabeth of Hungary RC Church to be announced later.



