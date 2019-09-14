DE PAPE, ANNA (nee VAN RYSSEL) August 1, 1922 - September 9, 2019 Passed away at home on September 9, 2019, predeceased by husband Raymond in 2015 and son Gerald in 2017. Survived by children Denise, Lawrence, Christine, daughter-in-law Darlene, 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Anne was a member of Blessed Trinity parish since its inception and served many years as an active member of the Catholic Women's League. She was a loving wife, mother, friend and generous volunteer with many charitable organizations. Visitation will be at Blessed Trinity Church, 3220 Bayview Ave., North York, ON M2M 3R7, on September 16th at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care (www.tlcpc.org) which provided excellent care for Anna and support for the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 14, 2019