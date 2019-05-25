DEL GOBBO, ANNA Peacefully at Mackenzie Health Hospital on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Severino. Loving mother of Rose (Nick), Joe (Leda), Lorie (Frank), Angie (Matt) and will be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers and sister. Friends may call at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 10366 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass in St. Mary Immaculate Church (10295 Yonge Street), on Monday at 11 a.m. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 25, 2019