ANNA DEVITT

DEVITT, ANNA (nee FEENSTRA) Passed away peacefully at Milton District Hospital on Monday, December 2, 2019, at the age of 70. Beloved sister of John and Beverley Feenstra, Stella and Bill Lekx, Teena Feenstra, Hans and Elaine Feenstra, and Stan and Mary Feenstra. Annie will be missed by many nieces and nephews and their families. Our family would like to thank the staff at Milton Hospital and Oakville Hospital for their compassionate care. A special thank you to Ann's friends and her neighbours on Clover Park Crescent for their support during this difficult time. Family and friends are invited to visit at the MCKERSIE-KOCHER FUNERAL HOME, 144 Main Street East, Milton, 905-878-4452, on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life will begin at 5:00 p.m. with a reception to follow. Please bring your special memories of Annie to share with us. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations to Milton District Hospital or the Oakville-Milton Humane Society would be appreciated. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 7, 2019
