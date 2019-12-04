DONOFRIO, Anna (nee GRECO) July 31, 1930 – November 30, 2019 Peacefully passed away at Toronto Grace Hospital, on Saturday November 30, 2019, at the age of 89. Predeceased by her loving husband Renzo Luchitta and her late husband Lawrence Donofrio. Loving mother of Paul Luchitta (Frances), Marianne Luchitta and Gloria Hall. Proud Grandmother of Melissa (predeceased), Daniel, Vincent and Massey. Anna will be dearly missed by all her family and friends. Her family would like to thank her primary care physician Dr. Behzad Almasi, the wonderful staff at St. Joseph's Heath Centre Palliative Care Unit and the Toronto Grace Hospital Acute Palliative Care Unit, for their care and loving attention. Resting Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., at Lynett Funeral Home (3299 Dundas St. West, one block East of Runnymede Rd.). Funeral Service to be held at 10 a.m., Friday, December 6, 2019 at Lynett Funeral Home. If so desired, a donation can be made to the Salvation Army. Online condolences at www.lynettfuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 4, 2019