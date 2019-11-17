WEITMANN, ANNA ELIZABETH (nee WAGNER) June 5, 1923 - November 14, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family announces her peaceful passing in the evening of November 14, 2019, at the age of 96. She was not alone. She was predeceased by her husband Nikolaus Phillip Weitmann (February 3, 1987). She is survived by her daughters, Janette and Elizabeth. Visitation will be held at R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street, North York, on Tuesday, November 19th from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. A reception will follow. Interment York Cemetery. Thanks and gratitude to all her caregivers at Delmanor, Mackenzie Health Hospital and North York General Hospital. She will be missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Mackenzie Health Hospital or North York General Hospital . Condolences can be left at www.rskane.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 17, 2019