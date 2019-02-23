FROIO, ANNA Anna, 81, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2018 in Oakville, Ontario after a long struggle from the effects of a stroke. She will be sadly missed by her brothers, Joe (Pat), Paul (Lydia) and her sister Linda Blackadar (Bryan). Anna was predeceased by her sister Frances Worsley and her brother-in-law Eddie Worsley. She will be fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends. Anna was a very thoughtful and gentle soul and she will be dearly missed. The family would like to thank the staff at West Oak Village Long Term Care for their excellent care and compassion. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home, 64 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville (one block East of Kerr Street) from 3–5 p.m. with memories shared at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.koprivataylor.com
