GAUCI, ANNA 1947 - 2019 In Loving Memory After a second courageous fight against cancer, Anna passed away peacefully on Monday, September 23, 2019, with her family by her side. Survived by her children Stephanie (Steve) and Rachel (Doug). Loving sister to Joseph (Katherine) and aunt to Eugenia (Chris), Charmaine (Edward) and Christian (Marilyn). Joining parents Vincent and Angela in the great state of Heaven. Anna had a lifelong devotion to children as a teacher, Vice Principal and Principal with the Metropolitan Separate School Board. She started a second career at the age of 60, as a travel consultant and spent close to a decade on adventures around the world. She enjoyed life to the fullest and had many interests that included gardening, reading, volunteering and taking online courses. Her favourite thing to do was to chat with loved ones over a good meal. Her wit, compassion and spirit will be sorely missed by all. Anna's love and compassion for animals ran deep and she took comfort in knowing she would be reunited with several beloved pets. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a donation in Anna's memory to the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Visitation will be held at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street, North York, on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. Visitation will be held at 12:30 p.m. until Funeral Service which will be held at 1:30 p.m. at R.S. Kane Funeral Home.

