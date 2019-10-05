THOMPSON, ANNA GRACE (nee WAUCHOPE) After a long and difficult illness, Grace passed away on September 30, 2019, in her 98th year. Grace will be greatly missed by her loving husband of 72 years, John, her daughters and sons-in-law, Judy and Mike Lemche, Joanne Wilcox and Nancy and Ed Walker, her sister Barbara McCully, many grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and numerous other family and friends. A service will be held at 11 a.m., October 12, 2019, at Christ Church Anglican, 8045 Islington Ave., Woodbridge. A reception will follow at Ward Funeral Home, 4671 Hwy. 7, Woodbridge. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the charity of your choice. Please visit www.wardfuneralhome.com to sign the condolence book or to make a donation in Grace's memory.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 5, 2019