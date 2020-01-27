Home

Cardinal Funeral Homes - Bathurst Chapel
366 Bathurst Street
Toronto, ON M5T 2S6
(416) 603-1444
HUNDEWSKY, ANNA October 3, 1921 - January 24, 2020 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our dear mother and Baba. Our mother passed away peacefully at the Sunnybrook Palliative Care Centre on Friday, January 24, 2020. She was the wife of the late John Hundewsky, the loving mother of Nina (the late John), Valerie (John), Leonard, and Katy (Bart). She was the cherished grandmother of George (Mary), Andrea (John), Tania (Paul), and Catherine (Jason) and beloved great-grandmother of Geoffrey, Lauren, Audrey, Zoe and Charles. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 28th at the Cardinal Funeral Home, 366 Bathurst St., Toronto between 6:00 and 9:00 p.m. with Panacheda starting at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at the Cardinal Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 29th at 10:00 a.m. followed by interment at York Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in memory of Anna be directed to "The Palliative Care Unit," in care of The Sunnybrook Foundation, 2075 Bayview Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, M4N 3M5, 416-480-4483.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 27, 2020
