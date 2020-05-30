INNOCENTE, ANNA (nee FIORITTO) In Loving Memory It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved mother Anna on May 25, 2020, in her 92nd year. She was born in the town of San Michele al Tagliamento, Venice, Italy. As was so typical amongst post-war Europe, she immigrated to Canada in 1958 to join our Dad, Luigi, and through perseverance and hard work built a wonderful life for our family and instilled in us the values that continue to shape our lives. She was broken-hearted with the passing of our Dad in 1973 but found much comfort in her daughters Vilma (Brian), Mara (Bob) and Tina (Michael). She was the proud Nonna of Christopher, Matthew (Linda), Stephanie, Michela and Jack and the Bisnonna of Jacob, all of whom were the joy of her life. She had boundless energy but decided to retire at age 70 from Polytarp Products after some 40 years of loyal service. In her retirement, she became an active member of Saint Peter's Church and Community Centre and enjoyed socializing at the Famee Furlane in Woodbridge. Giving to others was the mainstay of our mother's life, whether to family, friends or the community and this was what brought her much happiness. Our Mom was loved by all, as her nature was gentle, kind and compassionate. We would like to thank Nahaja and Marygor for their kindness and dedication in helping in the care of our Mom in recent years and Manola for bringing her the joy of music. Given these challenging and difficult times, a private funeral was held on May 27th. A true celebration of life will be held at a later date when we are able to gather together with family and friends to share stories and fond memories of our cherished Mom.