IWASIW, Anna It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Anna at the Ukrainian Canadian Care Centre on Thursday, March 14, 2019, in her 103rd year. Beloved wife of the late William. Loving mother of Thomas (Maryanne) and the late Edward. Anna will be lovingly remembered by her daughter-in-law Jessie. Cherished Baba of Greg, Amanda, Mark, Jeff and Christina. Adored great-grandmother of Manon, Louis, Max, Emily and Harry. Dear sister of Valerie Boyko. Anna will be lovingly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. She loved to devote her time and energy to supporting her family, of which she was very proud. Anna was a very active member of the Ukrainian Catholic Women's League in both Montreal and Toronto. Special thanks to the doctors and nursing staff at the Ukrainian Canadian Care Centre for their compassionate care and support. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Neweduk-Erin Mills Chapel, 1981 Dundas St. West, Mississauga (east of Erin Mills Pkwy.), from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Tuesday. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Demetrius Ukrainian Catholic Church, 135 La Rose Ave., Toronto, on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. If desired, donations to the Ukrainian Canadian Care Centre would be appreciated. Online condolences available through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 18, 2019