JURUC, Anna (nee AMICONI) July 20, 1926 (Civitella del Tronto, Abruzzo, Italia) – February 22, 2020 (Mississauga, Ontario, Canada) Passed away peacefully at Villa Forum Long Term Care Residence surrounded by family. Loving and determined mother to Irene (Frank) and Paul. Greatly missed by grandchildren: Renée (Joshua), Bianca (Colin), Samantha (Marek) and Katia; great-grandchildren: Maxence, Xavier, Quinn, Lucas, Kaia and Maya; and her extended family and friends. Predeceased by husband Michal (1979), grandson Michal (2007), life companion, Vittorio Nardi (2016) and four of her seven siblings. Anna courageously came to Canada on her own in 1953. She was known as the hub of her community, for her incredible cooking, caregiving and large spirit and for opening her home to the many children she cared for, as well as family, friends, new immigrants and refugees she housed when they first arrived to Canada. She was the matriarch of an extended family and her love, friendship and incredible cooking will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by everyone who knew her. Visitation: Wednesday, February 26th from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m., Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Rd., Toronto. Funeral mass: Thursday, February 27th, 9:30 a.m., All Saints Roman Catholic Church, 1415 Royal York Rd., Etobicoke. Interment to follow at Assumption Catholic Cemetery, 6933 Tomken Rd., Mississauga. Donations in her memory can be made to Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation and the CAMH Foundation. To send online condolences, please visit: www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 25, 2020