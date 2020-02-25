Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ward Funeral Homes Weston Chapel
2035 Weston Road
York, ON M9N 1X7
(416) 241-4618
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna JURUC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna JURUC

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna JURUC Obituary
JURUC, Anna (nee AMICONI) July 20, 1926 (Civitella del Tronto, Abruzzo, Italia) – February 22, 2020 (Mississauga, Ontario, Canada) Passed away peacefully at Villa Forum Long Term Care Residence surrounded by family. Loving and determined mother to Irene (Frank) and Paul. Greatly missed by grandchildren: Renée (Joshua), Bianca (Colin), Samantha (Marek) and Katia; great-grandchildren: Maxence, Xavier, Quinn, Lucas, Kaia and Maya; and her extended family and friends. Predeceased by husband Michal (1979), grandson Michal (2007), life companion, Vittorio Nardi (2016) and four of her seven siblings. Anna courageously came to Canada on her own in 1953. She was known as the hub of her community, for her incredible cooking, caregiving and large spirit and for opening her home to the many children she cared for, as well as family, friends, new immigrants and refugees she housed when they first arrived to Canada. She was the matriarch of an extended family and her love, friendship and incredible cooking will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by everyone who knew her. Visitation: Wednesday, February 26th from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m., Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Rd., Toronto. Funeral mass: Thursday, February 27th, 9:30 a.m., All Saints Roman Catholic Church, 1415 Royal York Rd., Etobicoke. Interment to follow at Assumption Catholic Cemetery, 6933 Tomken Rd., Mississauga. Donations in her memory can be made to Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation and the CAMH Foundation. To send online condolences, please visit: www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -