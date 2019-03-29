Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANNA KATHLEEN HALL. View Sign

HALL, ANNA KATHLEEN (nee COSTELLO) Daughter of the late Thomas and Elizabeth Costello, Fermanagh, Ireland, passed away after a short illness at the Kelowna General Hospital on March 19, 2019, at the age of 102. Mom immigrated with her family to Toronto in 1956 then moved to Kelowna in 2008. Predeceased by her husband Ernie in 2002 and siblings Ena, Bill and George (Ireland) and Bert (Canada). Loving mother to Thomas (Angela), Derek (Monica), Donald, Leslie (Diane) and Joan (Karl Gianakos). Beloved grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Mom had many nieces, nephews and friends in Canada, Ireland, England and Australia. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service and interment will be held at a later date at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Kingston Road, Scarborough. Details of service to be published in The Toronto Star in the near future.

