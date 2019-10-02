KUCYK, Anna (nee MICHALCZUK) On Sunday, September 29, 2019, at age 95, Anna passed peacefully at Lakeshore Lodge with family by her side. Predeceased by her parents, four brothers and great-granddaughter Lucy (2013), Anna has now been reunited with them and with her beloved husband John (2011) with whom she shared 60 years. Anna leaves behind her loving daughters Sonia Skirko and Orysia Manzatiuk (son-in-law David), her cherished grandchildren: Lesia Skirko (husband Scott Smith), Taras Skirko (wife Sherry), Oleh Skirko, Mike Manzatiuk (wife Tina), Melanie Manzatiuk (husband Robbie Zicarelli) and her great-grandchildren John and Sam Skirko, Fallon Smith and Myles Manzatiuk. Heartfelt thanks go out to the entire fourth floor staff at Lakeshore Lodge for their compassionate and loving care of Anna during her 3 1/2 year stay. Their kindness will never be forgotten. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to: Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lakeshore Blvd West (at Kipling). Visitation: Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. Panakhyda at 8:15 p.m. Orthodox Rite of Funeral at St. Demetrius Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 3338 Lakeshore Blvd. West, Etobicoke on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Anna's memory to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of St. Demetrius. Blessed be her memory! ????? ?? ???'???!
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 2, 2019