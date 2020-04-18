MATYS, ANNA LAMBERTA GERTRUDA (nee van OORSCHOT) March 23, 1927 - April 12, 2020 With loving hearts we pray for the soul of Anna Matys who passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, at the age of 93. Devoted wife of the late Joseph Matys. Proud mother of Mikki (late John) Nanowski, Joseph (Nancy) Matys, Stan (Diane) Matys and Helen (John) Dolinski. Cherished Oma of 14 grandchildren: John-Paul (Jessica), Michael (Elisabeth), Joe (Larissa), Annie, Katherine; Jennifer (Ray), Stephanie (Shaun), Jonathan; Joe, Christine (Myles), Michael; Christopher, Andrew and Jessica. Great-Oma of 9 great-grandchildren: Matthew, Emma, William, Harrison; Michael, Kolbe, Magdalene, Isaac; and Huxley. Anna is survived by her sister Wilhelmina Slegers and her many nieces and nephews in Canada and the Netherlands. Anna was a pioneer who braved the Atlantic to come to Canada in 1952. Together, with Joe, they operated a successful restaurant and gas station in the close-knit community of Bond Head. They enjoyed a happy retirement in their beautiful home in Cookstown. Dearly cared for by Lolita, Angelina, Cherry Ann, Caren, Cherry Anne, Fredelene, Jacqueline and Yanilyn. A private family service will be held at Skwarchuk Funeral Home, Bradford, followed by an interment at Holy Martyrs Cemetery, Bradford. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In Anna's memory, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society, Holy Martyrs of Japan Church or to the Stevenson Memorial Hospital.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.