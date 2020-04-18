ANNA LAMBERTA GERTRUDA MATYS
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ANNA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MATYS, ANNA LAMBERTA GERTRUDA (nee van OORSCHOT) March 23, 1927 - April 12, 2020 With loving hearts we pray for the soul of Anna Matys who passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, at the age of 93. Devoted wife of the late Joseph Matys. Proud mother of Mikki (late John) Nanowski, Joseph (Nancy) Matys, Stan (Diane) Matys and Helen (John) Dolinski. Cherished Oma of 14 grandchildren: John-Paul (Jessica), Michael (Elisabeth), Joe (Larissa), Annie, Katherine; Jennifer (Ray), Stephanie (Shaun), Jonathan; Joe, Christine (Myles), Michael; Christopher, Andrew and Jessica. Great-Oma of 9 great-grandchildren: Matthew, Emma, William, Harrison; Michael, Kolbe, Magdalene, Isaac; and Huxley. Anna is survived by her sister Wilhelmina Slegers and her many nieces and nephews in Canada and the Netherlands. Anna was a pioneer who braved the Atlantic to come to Canada in 1952. Together, with Joe, they operated a successful restaurant and gas station in the close-knit community of Bond Head. They enjoyed a happy retirement in their beautiful home in Cookstown. Dearly cared for by Lolita, Angelina, Cherry Ann, Caren, Cherry Anne, Fredelene, Jacqueline and Yanilyn. A private family service will be held at Skwarchuk Funeral Home, Bradford, followed by an interment at Holy Martyrs Cemetery, Bradford. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In Anna's memory, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society, Holy Martyrs of Japan Church or to the Stevenson Memorial Hospital.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Skwarchuk Funeral Home Lathangue Chapel
30 Simcoe Road
Bradford, ON L3Z 2A9
(905) 775-3335
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved